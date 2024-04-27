International drugs-trafficking racket: ED arrests Uttarakhand man on money-laundering charge

New Delhi, April 27
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested a man from Uttarakhand in a money-laundering case linked to dark web-assisted international drugs trafficking, official sources said.
The agency’s action came after US anti-narcotics authorities sought India’s assistance to unearth the racket.
Parvinder Singh was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from Haldwani city, the sources said.
The federal anti-money laundering agency had raided Singh’s premises on Friday and arrested him after a brief round of questioning, they said.
It is alleged that Singh ran an international drugs trafficking group called “The Singh Organisation” and narcotics were sold using links of the dark web, the sources said.
They claimed that funds were collected through cryptocurrency.
