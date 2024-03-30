 Murder in Uttarakhand gurdwara: FIR lodged against five, including retired IAS : The Tribune India

  • Uttarakhand
  • Murder in Uttarakhand gurdwara: FIR lodged against five, including retired IAS

Murder in Uttarakhand gurdwara: FIR lodged against five, including retired IAS

Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on Thursday on the shrine's premises by two men on a motorcycle

Murder in Uttarakhand gurdwara: FIR lodged against five, including retired IAS

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Rudrapur, March 30

Five people, including a retired IAS officer, have been booked in connection with the killing of the dera kar seva chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Saturday.

Those named in the FIR include the two assailants -- Sarabjit Singh and Amarjeet Singh -- IAS officer Harbans Singh Chugh who heads the Nanakmatta Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Baba Anup Singh and Pritam Singh Sandhu, the vice-president of a regional Sikh outfit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said.

The FIR was lodged on Friday, he said.

Sarabjit Singh is a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab while Amarjeet Singh hails from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention), the police officer said.

Three others, including the retired IAS officer, have been named in the FIR as the complainant had raised suspicion about their role, the SSP said.

The dera kar seva chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara was sitting in a chair when he was shot with a rifle by the shooter who was riding pillion. Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he died during treatment.

The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara, around 50 km from Rudrapur, is a revered Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in the Udham Singh Nagar district of the state.

#Uttarakhand


