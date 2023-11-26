 Once he is out, we won’t allow him to work here again: Father of worker trapped inside Uttarakhand tunnel : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Uttarakhand
  • Once he is out, we won’t allow him to work here again: Father of worker trapped inside Uttarakhand tunnel

Once he is out, we won’t allow him to work here again: Father of worker trapped inside Uttarakhand tunnel

Manjeet’s father, who reached here a day after tunnel collapse, spoke to him on Sunday through a communication channel set up by authorities

Once he is out, we won’t allow him to work here again: Father of worker trapped inside Uttarakhand tunnel

Chaudhary stands near the site of the collapse of an under-construction tunnel holding the picture of his son Manjeet who is one of the workers trapped inside the tunnel as rescue operations are underway, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, November 26, 2023. Reuters



PTI

Uttarkashi, November 26

“Once he comes out, we will never allow him to work here again,” a distraught Chaudhary said on Sunday, waiting for the rescue of his son, who has been stuck inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara along with 40 others for two weeks.

Having lost his another son in an accident in Mumbai earlier, the farm labourer from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh is now going through the terrible ordeal of waiting for the safe return of his second son.

“Manjeet is my only son left. If anything happens to him, how would my wife and I survive,” he said amid the agonisingly slow progress of the rescue work.

Manjeet, 22, is among the 41 workers trapped inside after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide on November 12.

Manjeet’s father, who reached here a day after the tunnel collapse, spoke to him on Sunday through a communication channel set up by the authorities.

“My son looked fine. I am a bit stressed though due to the delay in the rescue work. Today I told him this is a war but he should not be scared. We will succeed soon,” Chaudhary said.

“We are very poor and came here after taking a loan of Rs 9,000 against my wife's jewellery. Here, the administration gave me a jacket and shoes. They also repaid my loan,” he said.

The administration has set up a camp for the kin of the trapped workers outside the tunnel. They are allowed to talk daily with the trapped workers.

The communication between the trapped workers and their relatives is facilitated by a communication system set up through a six-inch wide pipe.

Drilling to create an escape passage for the trapped workers got stalled after the auger machine went out of order on Friday. A plasma cutter from Hyderabad is being used to cut and remove the auger blades stuck in the rubble.

Rescuers have also set up equipment to carry out vertical drilling to reach the trapped workers.

#Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol grooving to 'Badtameez dil' goes viral, ‘yeh gana mere peeche…’

2
Punjab

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

3
Punjab

Rs 1,178 crore straw management machinery scam: Agriculture Department for action against 900 staffers

4
Entertainment

Randeep Hooda set to marry Lin Laishram in Imphal, wedding date and card inside

5
Punjab

Inebriated driver leaves truck on rail track in Punjab's Ludhiana, loco pilot averts accident

6
India

Denied Dubai trip on birthday, wife punches man to death

7
Punjab

India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

8
Punjab

Shots fired at singer's house in Vancouver

9
Comment

Ode to Glancy Medical College

10
India

4 students killed, over 60 injured in stampede during concert at Kerala's Cochin University

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

If it does not face any hurdle, it will take nearly 100 hour...

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai hostages after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

Security establishment looking into retired Pak soldiers joining terror ranks in Jammu and Kashmir

Two cases surface

SKM’s 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Italian pistol, 5 kg drugs dropped by drone seized near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Panchkula cops on toes as SKM stir begins today

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

Arvind Kejriwal wishes workers on AAP foundation day, misses jailed colleagues

Noida: Fire accident in car kills 2 men

At 385, Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Edu trip for college students

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal