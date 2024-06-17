One trekker dies, another rescued in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

Dehradun, June 17
A trekker, who went to Dodital trek in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, died of a heart attack while another was rescued, officials said on Monday.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said after receiving the information, their team reached Dodital track in Agoda area.
They said that the body of one of the two trekkers was brought to the main road through an alternative route on a stretcher and handed over to the district police.
The deceased has been identified as Virendra Chauhan, Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department posted in Uttarkashi.
According to the officials, Chauhan died of a heart attack.
The team also rescued another trekker safely. He has been identified as Kanti Nautiyal, a resident of Matli in Uttarkashi.
