Over dozen houses gutted in fire in Uttarkashi village; 6 injured

Uttarkashi, May 27
More than a dozen houses were gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday in Mori block's Salra village of Uttarkashi district, authorities said.
The fire was caused by a short circuit in a house and soon spread to the adjoining houses, an official said.
Ten houses were completely gutted and four were partially damaged, six people were injured in the fire, he said.
The blaze was brought under control by the State Disaster Response Force and a fire brigade team with help from villagers, District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said.
Salra village is located in the interiors, around 8 kms from the main road, and the nearest water source is about half a kilometre away from there, which delayed the firefighting efforts, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.
A medical team, along with forest department personnel and veterinary doctors, has been sent to the spot, he said. There are about 70-75 houses in the village.
