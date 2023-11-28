Proactive approach only way to deal with natural disasters: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

PTI

Dehradun, November 28

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said disasters cannot be stopped but their impact can be reduced by advance preparedness and asserted that “proactive approach” is the only way to deal with them.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 6th World Conference on Disaster Management here, Dhami also said that to minimise the impact of natural disasters, better strategies will have to be prepared and implemented.

“There is only one way to deal with disasters and that is a proactive approach under which preparations should be made in advance for disaster reduction,” he said.

Disasters cannot be prevented but if preparation is done beforehand then their impact can be reduced, he said.

The chief minister also underlined the need to create a better disaster management system with “coordination of ecology, economy and technology”.

He also stressed the need for integrating all responses during disasters, saying uniformity of response can reduce both damage and loss of life.

Dhami said medical facilities are being ramped up in Uttarakhand, strong communication system is being put in place and all-weather roads are being built in preparation for better disaster management in the state. “We are becoming better prepared to face disasters,” he said.

Describing Uttarakhand as very sensitive to natural disasters, Dhami said that every year “we have to face disasters somewhere in the form of landslides, snowfall, heavy rains or floods”.

In this regard, he also mentioned the Kedarnath tragedy, landslide from Varunavat mountain in Uttarkashi and rainy disaster.

The CM said the primary objective of this conference is to discuss and find solutions to the challenges of climate change and disaster resilience with the focus on the Himalayan ecosystem and communities.

Representatives of more than 50 countries are participating in the international conference.

Referring to the Centre's proposal to open a big disaster management institute in Uttarakhand, the chief minister said that efforts will be made to arrange land for this and take it forward immediately.

#Uttarakhand