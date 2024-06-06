Sahastra Tal tragedy: Bodies of 4 more trekkers recovered, 13 rescued

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, June 6
The Indian Air Force on Thursday recovered the bodies of four more trekkers, who were part of a trekking group in Uttarakhand and had lost their way in a blizzard during a trek to Sahastra Tal.
With today’s recovery, the bodies of all the nine victims have been recovered. Five bodies were airlifted yesterday and three other injured were airlifted, an IAF spokesperson in New Delhi said on Thursday.
IAF operations, using helicopters to lift the bodies and the injured, have concluded, the spokesperson added.
Thirteen trekkers have been rescued safely. The trekkers were part of a 22-member trekking team sent by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, on May 29 on a 35-km-long trek from Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. The team constituted 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides.
The Karnataka Government had on Wednesday despatched Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to Dehradun to coordinate the operations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi
Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...
Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme
The scheme entails for recruitment of youth in Armed Forces ...
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India
Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...
Sirhind train collision: Loco pilot, assistant fell asleep at wheel
The incident occurred on June 2 around 3.15 am between the S...