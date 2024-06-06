Sahastra Tal tragedy: Bodies of 4 more trekkers recovered, 13 rescued

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 6

The Indian Air Force on Thursday recovered the bodies of four more trekkers, who were part of a trekking group in Uttarakhand and had lost their way in a blizzard during a trek to Sahastra Tal.

With today’s recovery, the bodies of all the nine victims have been recovered. Five bodies were airlifted yesterday and three other injured were airlifted, an IAF spokesperson in New Delhi said on Thursday.

IAF operations, using helicopters to lift the bodies and the injured, have concluded, the spokesperson added.

Thirteen trekkers have been rescued safely. The trekkers were part of a 22-member trekking team sent by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, on May 29 on a 35-km-long trek from Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. The team constituted 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides.

The Karnataka Government had on Wednesday despatched Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to Dehradun to coordinate the operations.

