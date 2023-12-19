Sikhs have contributed immensely to development of Terai, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on Monday said the Sikh community had hugely contributed to the development of the Terai.

He was addressing the Youth Sikh Conference organised in Rudrapur.

He said that with the blessings of the Sikh gurus, this land is continuously giving the message of mini India to the whole world in terms of agriculture, industry and development.

He said the contribution of Sikhs in the development of the country is immense.

Dhami announced the construction of a Partition Memorial in Rudrapur to remember its martyrs.

Dhami also spoke about how the double engine government under PM Modi is working to uplift every section of society.

