3 killed, 11 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri

New Tehri, March 31
Three persons, including a woman, were killed and 11 others were injured on Sunday when their vehicle fell into a gorge in the Tehri district.
The incident occurred near Duwakotidhar on the Gaja-Dandachali-Chamba motor road in the Gaja Tehsil around 9 am, Narendra Nagar SHO Gopal Dutt Bhatt said.
The vehicle was going towards Chamba.
There were 14 people in the vehicle when it went out of control and fell into a deep gorge, he said.
Two persons identified as Dharamveer Aswal (45) and Ritika (22) died on the spot while another named Jagveer Singh Rawat (40) died at a hospital in Gaja, Bhatt said.
Another injured person is still under treatment at a hospital in Gaja and the rest have been admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official said.
