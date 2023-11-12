 Portion of under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 36 workers trapped : The Tribune India

  • Uttarakhand
  • Portion of under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 36 workers trapped

Portion of under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 36 workers trapped

The tunnel is part of Char Dham all-weather road project

Portion of under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 36 workers trapped

A portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. Video grabs/PTI



PTI

Uttarkashi, November 12

A portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway here collapsed on Sunday morning, trapping 36 workers inside, officials said.

Police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel are at the spot carrying out rescue efforts, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

The incident occurred between 6 am and 7 am, he added.

As per records made available by officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), 36 labourers are trapped inside, he said.

Initial reports had, however, said 40 workers were trapped.

The collapsed portion is located about 200 metres from the entrance of the tunnel, the SP said.

He said an oxygen pipe had been inserted into the collapsed part of the tunnel so that those trapped would not have difficulty breathing. Food items are also being sent in and the workers will be rescued soon, Yaduvanshi said.

On the circumstances that led to the collapse, he said the priority was to save the lives of those trapped inside the tunnel.

The tunnel is part of the Char Dham all-weather road project. Its construction will reduce the journey between Uttarkashi to Yamunotri by 26 km.

 

#Char Dham #Hindus #Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

2
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

3
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

5
Entertainment

Parineeti calls Raghav God's best gift to her on his birthday

6
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: England thrash Pakistan by 93 runs to end campaign on a high

7
Punjab

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case

8
Punjab

Punjab government to recruit over 1,400 police personnel

9
Haryana

In Jind school abuse case, mystery over girl's suicide

10
Entertainment

Dharmendra meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 40 workers trapped

Portion of under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 36 workers trapped

The tunnel is part of Char Dham all-weather road project

PM Netanyahu rejects growing calls for cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospital

PM Netanyahu rejects growing calls for cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospital

Thousands have fled Shifa and other hospitals that have come...

15 people rescued after fire breaks out at 14-storey residential building in Haryana’s Sonepat

15 people rescued after fire breaks out at 14-storey residential building in Haryana’s Sonepat

Fire broke out on the 7th floor of the building

Women will get Rs 15,000 annual assistance if Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

Women will get Rs 15,000 annual assistance if Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

The announcement is being seen as a counter to opposition BJ...

In Jind school abuse case, mystery over girl’s suicide

In Jind school abuse case, mystery over girl's suicide

Two months ago, a Class XI girl had ended her life after ret...


Cities

View All

400-kg spurious khoya seized

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

757 liquor bottles sans permit seized in Chandigarh

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated