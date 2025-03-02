Uttarakhand avalanche: Death toll climbs to 6 with recovery of two more bodies

Two missing labourers were found dead on Sunday at the site of the avalanche-hit BRO camp in Mana village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as rescuers carried out a search for the two other workers still missing with the help of sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and helicopters.

With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in the disaster has climbed to six. 47 people have been rescued and are safe.

The avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath on Friday, burying 54 workers inside eight containers and a shed. Earlier, it was believed that the total number of avalanche-hit labourers was 55 but one of them was on unauthorised leave and had reached home safely.

A total of eight helicopters – five from the Army, two from the Indian Air Force and a civilian helicopter hired by the Army -- have evacuated all rescued persons from Mana Post to military hospital at Joshimath, the headquarters of the Army’s Ibex Brigade.

A drone-based system that can detect ‘buried objects’ has reach Joshimath on board a IAF helicopter. Apart from this, a UAV, five quadcopters and three mini UAV’s have been deployed.

The labourers were part of Border Roads Organisation team tasked to an infrastructure project. Mana is the last village on the India side and is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

A stretch of 20 km of road between Joshimath and Mana is under snow.

Indian Army doctors on-site have performed life-saving surgeries for those in dire need, while helicopter operations from the Joshimath helipad are in full swing.