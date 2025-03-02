DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Uttarakhand / Uttarakhand avalanche: Death toll climbs to 6 with recovery of two more bodies

Uttarakhand avalanche: Death toll climbs to 6 with recovery of two more bodies

Search on for two other workers still missing; UAV, 5 quadcopters and 3 mini UAV’s deployed
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:24 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An SDRF team being dispatched from Sahastradhara to the incident site as rescue work is underway after several labourers got trapped under snow following an avalanche in Mana area of Chamoli district, Sunday, March 2, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Two missing labourers were found dead on Sunday at the site of the avalanche-hit BRO camp in Mana village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as rescuers carried out a search for the two other workers still missing with the help of sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and helicopters.

With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in the disaster has climbed to six. 47 people have been rescued and are safe.

The avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath on Friday, burying 54 workers inside eight containers and a shed. Earlier, it was believed that the total number of avalanche-hit labourers was 55 but one of them was on unauthorised leave and had reached home safely.

Advertisement

A total of eight helicopters – five from the Army, two from the Indian Air Force and a civilian helicopter hired by the Army -- have evacuated all rescued persons from Mana Post to military hospital at Joshimath, the headquarters of the Army’s Ibex Brigade.

A drone-based system that can detect ‘buried objects’ has reach Joshimath on board a IAF helicopter. Apart from this, a UAV, five quadcopters and three mini UAV’s have been deployed.

Advertisement

The labourers were part of Border Roads Organisation team tasked to an infrastructure project. Mana is the last village on the India side and is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

A stretch of 20 km of road between Joshimath and Mana is under snow.

Indian Army doctors on-site have performed life-saving surgeries for those in dire need, while helicopter operations from the Joshimath helipad are in full swing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper