Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami lays foundation stones of schemes worth Rs 415 crore in Tehri

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 27

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 160 development schemes worth Rs 415 crore in New Tehri.

He inaugurated 44 schemes worth Rs 201 crore and laid the foundation stones of 116 schemes worth Rs 214 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the work of the double engine government is clearly visible in the form of development in the state.

Addressing the gathering, state minister Premchandra Aggarwal said many development schemes were being run by the state government. These include making women self-help groups self-reliant and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh. Work is also being done to promote the state as a wedding destination, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Uttarakhand