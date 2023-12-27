Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami lays foundation stones of schemes worth Rs 415 crore in Tehri

Chandigarh, December 27
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 160 development schemes worth Rs 415 crore in New Tehri.
He inaugurated 44 schemes worth Rs 201 crore and laid the foundation stones of 116 schemes worth Rs 214 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the work of the double engine government is clearly visible in the form of development in the state.
Addressing the gathering, state minister Premchandra Aggarwal said many development schemes were being run by the state government. These include making women self-help groups self-reliant and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh. Work is also being done to promote the state as a wedding destination, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Have full faith that Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, Rajnath Singh says in Rajouri
The minister is on a day-long J-K tour to review the securit...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...