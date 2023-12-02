Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami meets PM Modi, discusses state related issues

Chandigarh, December 2
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to inaugurate the Global Investment Conference being organised in Dehradun on December 8-9.
Dhami discussed various issues related to the state with the Prime Minister and expressed gratitude for including the Jamarani Dam project in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.
He requested assistance of Rs 2,460 crore for capital expenditure of Song Dam drinking water project and Rs 3,000 crore for upgradation of Jolly Grant Airport.
He also discussed three tunnel projects — Jolingkong-Bedang, Sipu-Tola and Milam Lapthal in Kumaon — with the Prime Minister, besides the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway scheme.
Various proposed hydro power projects on Dhauliganga and Gauri Ganga rivers in Pithoragarh district were also discussed during the meeting.
