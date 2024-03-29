Uttarakhand DGP visits Nanakmatta gurdwara to inspect murder scene

Dehradun, March 29
Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar on Friday visited the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar district where two assailants gunned down dera kar seva chief of the shrine Baba Tarsem Singh a day ago.
“I inspected the spot, spoke to main functionaries of the dera and assured them that the entire police force and the state government are with them,” Kumar said.
“An SIT has been constituted to look into the incident and our best officials are on the job. We are also sharing information with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi police so that the killers are nabbed at the earliest,” he said.
Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on Thursday morning by two men who came on a motorcycle.
Singh was sitting in a chair when he was shot from close with a rifle by the shooter who was riding pillion.
Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he died during treatment.
The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara, around 50 km from Rudrapur, is a revered Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state.
