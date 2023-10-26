 Uttarakhand Government signs MoUs worth Rs 10,150 crore : The Tribune India

  • Uttarakhand
  • Uttarakhand Government signs MoUs worth Rs 10,150 crore

Uttarakhand Government signs MoUs worth Rs 10,150 crore

MoUs were signed in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Chennai

Uttarakhand Government signs MoUs worth Rs 10,150 crore

MoUs worth Rs 10,150 crore were signed in the presence of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Chennai on Thursday.



Chandigarh, October 26

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in a roadshow organised in Chennai regarding the Global Investor Summit to be held in Uttarakhand on December 8-9.

During the roadshow, Chief Minister Dhami held a meeting with investors from various sectors. Along with Dhami, state Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj and Saurabh Bahuguna also attended the meeting which saw the signing of MoUs worth Rs 10,150 crore in various sectors related to healthcare, pharma, energy, etc. The MoUs were signed by the state government with various industrial groups in the presence of Chief Minister Dhami.  

The Chief Minister invited investors from various groups who participated in the roadshow for the Global Investor Summit to be held in Dehradun in December.

Dhami said Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand are spiritually interconnected. Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Shri Kedarnath and Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand are world famous. He said that Lord Shiva is present in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Shri Kedarnath Jyotirlinga in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand and Tamil sangamam will be taken forward.

He said that apart from being a world-class tourist destination, Uttarakhand has an immense potential for investment in many sectors like food processing, auto component manufacturing, education and health.

Uttarakhand is an investment-friendly state with the basic mantra of peace to prosperity. For this, excellent human resources, better infrastructure facilities, a peaceful environment and transparent incentive policies have been established by the government, the Chief Minister said.

Dhami said the state government has included the traditional sectors of the state like tourism, AYUSH, wellness, food processing, auto mobiles, pharma as well as alternative energy and information and science technology as focus sectors.  

The Chief Minister said the roadshows organised so far have been receiving very positive response from investors from within the country and abroad.

He said only by building strong relationships and establishing partnerships with the private sector, we can move forward rapidly in the direction of economic progress and creation of employment opportunities in the state. That is why the state government in Uttarakhand has established better relations with industries, he said, adding that top priority has been given to enhancing relations and coordination.

The Chief Minister said that to make the state investor-friendly, more than 30 policies have been amended in the last few months to make the state investor-friendly.

He said that the theme of the Global Investor Summit has been kept as "Peace to Prosperity". Along with tourism, wellness and hospitality industries, many new and non-traditional industries are being developed in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is being established as a major pharma hub of the country.

Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj and Saurabh Bahuguna also informed the investors about the investment possibilities in the state.

Secretary of the event R.  Meenakshi Sundaram, Sachin Kurve, Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, Director-General Industries Rohit Meena and investors from various sectors were present on the occasion.

#Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

9
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

10
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav