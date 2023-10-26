Uttarakhand Government signs MoUs worth Rs 10,150 crore

Chandigarh, October 26

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in a roadshow organised in Chennai regarding the Global Investor Summit to be held in Uttarakhand on December 8-9.

During the roadshow, Chief Minister Dhami held a meeting with investors from various sectors. Along with Dhami, state Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj and Saurabh Bahuguna also attended the meeting which saw the signing of MoUs worth Rs 10,150 crore in various sectors related to healthcare, pharma, energy, etc. The MoUs were signed by the state government with various industrial groups in the presence of Chief Minister Dhami.

The Chief Minister invited investors from various groups who participated in the roadshow for the Global Investor Summit to be held in Dehradun in December.

Dhami said Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand are spiritually interconnected. Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Shri Kedarnath and Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand are world famous. He said that Lord Shiva is present in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Shri Kedarnath Jyotirlinga in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand and Tamil sangamam will be taken forward.

He said that apart from being a world-class tourist destination, Uttarakhand has an immense potential for investment in many sectors like food processing, auto component manufacturing, education and health.

Uttarakhand is an investment-friendly state with the basic mantra of peace to prosperity. For this, excellent human resources, better infrastructure facilities, a peaceful environment and transparent incentive policies have been established by the government, the Chief Minister said.

Dhami said the state government has included the traditional sectors of the state like tourism, AYUSH, wellness, food processing, auto mobiles, pharma as well as alternative energy and information and science technology as focus sectors.

The Chief Minister said the roadshows organised so far have been receiving very positive response from investors from within the country and abroad.

He said only by building strong relationships and establishing partnerships with the private sector, we can move forward rapidly in the direction of economic progress and creation of employment opportunities in the state. That is why the state government in Uttarakhand has established better relations with industries, he said, adding that top priority has been given to enhancing relations and coordination.

The Chief Minister said that to make the state investor-friendly, more than 30 policies have been amended in the last few months to make the state investor-friendly.

He said that the theme of the Global Investor Summit has been kept as "Peace to Prosperity". Along with tourism, wellness and hospitality industries, many new and non-traditional industries are being developed in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is being established as a major pharma hub of the country.

Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj and Saurabh Bahuguna also informed the investors about the investment possibilities in the state.

Secretary of the event R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Sachin Kurve, Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, Director-General Industries Rohit Meena and investors from various sectors were present on the occasion.

