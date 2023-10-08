Uttarakhand: More than 7 feared dead as landslide hits car in Pithoragarh

PTI

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand), October 8

More than seven people are feared dead after their vehicle was hit by a landslide here on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Thakti on the Kailash Mansarovar road in Dharchula subdivision, they said.

Another innocent family gone



A car buried under Landslide debris on Dharchula - Gunji road near Thakti waterfall



As info received , there are 9 people incl. 3 childrens travelling in Bolero car which are feared dead , more details awaited



8th Oct 2023

Pithoragarh , Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/sgJF60zjC7 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) October 8, 2023

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharchula, Divesh Shashni said the vehicle coming from Bundi met with the accident around 2 pm. He said the car was buried under the rubble of the landslide.

More than seven people are said to have been in the vehicle at the time, Shashni said, quoting eyewitnesses.

A search operation by the State Disaster Response Force, police, Indo Tibetan Border Police, and the Army is underway, the SDM added.

#Uttarakhand