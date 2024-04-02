 Uttarakhand rally: Wipe out Congress from everywhere, says PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘fire’ remarks : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Uttarakhand
  • Uttarakhand rally: Wipe out Congress from everywhere, says PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘fire’ remarks

Uttarakhand rally: Wipe out Congress from everywhere, says PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘fire’ remarks

The prime minister also asserted that the action against the corrupt will go on

Uttarakhand rally: Wipe out Congress from everywhere, says PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘fire’ remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a public rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. PTI



PTI

Rudrapur, April 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark suggesting there would be a “conflagration” in the country if the BJP gets a third term.

Kick-starting his Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, he said staying out of power has made the Congress desperate and asked the people to wipe out the party from everywhere.

“Congress' shehzada has threatened, there will be fire if Modi gets another term in office. Staying out of power has made them so desperate that they are now talking about setting things on fire. Would you let them do it? Wouldn't you punish them?” Modi said while accusing the party of trying to push the country towards instability and anarchy.

At a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had said that if the BJP wins the election through “match-fixing” and changes the Constitution, then the country would be “set ablaze” and it would not survive.

The prime minister also asserted that the action against the corrupt will go on.

“Don't you think the corrupt should go to jail. The corrupt are threatening and abusing me. But they can't deter me. Action against each one of the corrupt will continue,” Modi said.

The prime minister's remarks come amid opposition onslaught on the ruling party in the wake of arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren in connection with separate corruption cases.

Asking people to further strengthen him, Modi said he has guaranteed making India the third biggest economy in the world in his third term.

Modi's guarantee means fulfilment of the guarantee, he said.

“Development happens when the intentions are right. Right intentions lead to good results,” the prime minister added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

3
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

4
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

5
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

6
Punjab

BJP ‘tried to woo’ 3 top Akali leaders in Punjab

7
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

8
Punjab

Punjab Women Commission seeks report from police on ‘objectionable’ word in Jazzy B song

9
Haryana

Bank employee arrested for involvement in cyber fraud in Gurugram

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal third time in Tihar; will remain under 24-hour watch, can read books, watch TV

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court asks ED whether it needs further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Excise policy scam: Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

The order came after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to...

8 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

9 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur; arms seized

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituen...

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali’s misleading advertising case

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

The bench granted last opportunity to Ramdev and Balkrishna ...

Apologies mere ‘lip service’: Here is why Supreme Court is upset with Ramadev and Balakrishna

Apologies mere ‘lip service’: Here is why Supreme Court is upset with Ramadev and Balakrishna

Apex Court also came down hard on the BJP-led Centre for fai...

Aviation Ministry seeks detailed report from Vistara over cancellation, flight delays

Aviation watchdog DGCA seeks daily report from Vistara on flight cancellations, delays

On Monday, the airline cancelled around 50 flights due to no...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Amritsar: Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Amritsar: Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

Akhil Sachdeva mesmerises crowd at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, Chandigarh BJP sets up hi-tech war room

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court asks ED whether it needs further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Excise policy scam: Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

Watch: Luxury car rams into shop in Delhi's Civil Lines, 6 injured

AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal, assert that CM Kejriwal should not step down

Miscreant open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

Jalandhar: After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Complaint lodged against Congress leader

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies