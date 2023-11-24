Chandigarh, November 24
Pipe laying through the rubble to prepare an escape route for workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel remained stalled on Friday morning with the platform on which the drilling machine stands being stabilised by shotcreting, an official said.
Boring through the rubble was put on hold again Thursday apparently after cracks appeared in the platform on which the drilling machine rests, in a fresh hurdle to the rescue of 41 workers trapped inside for 12 days.
Rescuers plan to provide board games and playing cards to the workers trapped inside the tunnel as the operation to evacuate them continues to get disrupted by multiple delays.
Dampener came hours after the operation resumed earlier in the day, following a six-hour delay to cut through an iron girder that came in the way of the auger machine late Wednesday night. This is the third time that the drilling exercise has been halted since the multi-agency rescue mission began on November 12 after a stretch of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation
Drilling work on hold at Silkyara tunnel
China says no 'unusual virus' behind Pneumonia outbreak in children
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses,...
Another soldier dead in Rajouri, Army toll 5; LeT's top terrorist gunned down
A trained Lashkar sniper, Pakistan militant Quari was an exp...
Violent protests in Dublin after children stabbed in knife attack
Public transport remained disrupted in parts of the Irish ca...