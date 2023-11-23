Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final lap; iron mesh hurdle removed

Chandigarh, November 23
Saying that rescue efforts have entered the final stages at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, a senior officer has said that they will reach the 41 trapped workers by Thursday morning.
The workers have been trapped since November 12 when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to the debris falling in a 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side.
Uttarkashi tunnel rescuers cut through iron mesh that blocked drilling last night: Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to PMO.
#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | On welding experts from Delhi arrived at the incident site, welder Radhe Raman Dubey; says, "We are here to weld MS pipe inside the tunnel. Five welders have come here for the same...We'll do it with the help of welding machines" pic.twitter.com/b1NncG2fc4— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023
A 41-bed separate ward has been readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for Silkyara tunnel evacuees and 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel to rush them there as soon as they crawl out.
Rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel entered their final stretch early Thursday with as last pipe is being pushed in through the debris. An ambulance is also deployed inside the tunnel and a team of doctors is also put on stand-by for health check-ups of the workers.
#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Rescue operation underway at the Silkyara tunnel to rescue the 41 trapped workers pic.twitter.com/kJMIu1fuuG— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023
Harpal Singh, who is leading the rescue operations said that 44 meter pipe has been inserted successfully but four and five steel bars created hurdles and now they were being removed with the help of welding cutters and the operations will be completed by 8am on Thursday. There is a need to insert two more pipes of 6 meter each.
Operation, which is in final stage, stopped for few hours as metal pipe clogged machine.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final lap; iron mesh hurdle removed
Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...