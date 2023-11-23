Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final lap; iron mesh hurdle removed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 23



Saying that rescue efforts have entered the final stages at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, a senior officer has said that they will reach the 41 trapped workers by Thursday morning.

The workers have been trapped since November 12 when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to the debris falling in a 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side.

#Uttarakhand