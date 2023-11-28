 Uttarakhand tunnel timeline: 17-day rescue efforts end in relief, jubilation : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Uttarakhand tunnel timeline: 17-day rescue efforts end in relief, jubilation

Uttarakhand tunnel timeline: 17-day rescue efforts end in relief, jubilation

41 workers were trapped in under-construction tunnel on Diwali day, all rescued safely

Uttarakhand tunnel timeline: 17-day rescue efforts end in relief, jubilation

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greet a rescued worker coming out of the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, November 28, 2023. PTI



PTI

Uttarkashi, November 28

After almost 17 days of intense efforts by multiple agencies, all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel here have been evacuated.

Following is a timeline of the disaster and the rescue efforts:

November 12: The labourers get trapped as portions of the Silkyara-Dandalgaon under-construction tunnel on the Brahmkhal-Yamunotri highway collapse following a landslide at around 5.30 am on the day of Diwali.

Arrangements made to supply oxygen, electricity and eatables to the trapped labourers through air-compressed pipes as multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, project executing agency NHIDCL and ITBP, begin rescue efforts.

November 13: Contact is established with the trapped workers through a pipe meant to supply oxygen to them and they are reported to be safe. Fresh rubble keeps falling from above due to which the debris accumulated in an area of around 30 metre spreads to 60 metre.

November 14: Steel pipes of 800- and 900-millimetre diameter are brought to the tunnel site to be inserted through the rubble with the help of an auger machine for horizontal digging.

However, when more rubble falls from the cavity created by the cave-in, two labourers sustain minor injuries.

November 15: Dissatisfied with the first drilling machine, the NHIDCL asks for a state-of-the-art auger machine, which is airlifted from Delhi to speed up the operation.

November 16: The drilling machine is assembled and installed. It starts working past midnight.

November 17: The machine drills about 24 metre through the 57-metre rubble stretch by the afternoon and four MS pipes are inserted. The process comes to a halt when the fifth pipe hits an obstacle.

Another high-performance auger machine is flown down for the rescue efforts.

In the evening, during the positioning of the fifth pipe, a big cracking sound is heard in the tunnel. Fearing the possibility of further collapse in the vicinity, the operation is suspended immediately.

November 18: Drilling does not resume on Saturday as experts feel that the vibrations created by the diesel-driven 1,750-horse power American auger inside the tunnel might cause more debris to collapse, posing a risk to the lives of the rescue personnel.

Alternative options are explored by a team of officials from the PMO and experts who decide to work on five evacuation plans simultaneously, including vertical drilling through the top of the tunnel to rescue the trapped labourers.

November 19: Drilling remains suspended while Union minister Nitin Gadkari who reviews the rescue operation says boring horizontally with the huge auger machine appeared to be the best bet.

November 20: PM Narendra Modi speaks to CM Pushkar Dhami over phone to take stock of the operations.

However, the team is yet to resume the horizontal drilling that got suspended after a boulder appeared to block the progress of the auger machine.

November 21: Rescuers release the first video of the labourers trapped. The workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through a pipeline and talking to each other.

Two blasts are set off at the Balkot-end of the tunnel, beginning the process of drilling another tunnel - an alternative to the Silkyara-end option. But experts said the approach could take up to 40 days.

The NHIDCL resumes overnight the horizontal boring operation from the Silkyara end that involved an auger machine.

November 22: Horizontal drilling of 800 mm diameter steel pipes reaches about 45 metre with only 12 metre remaining of the around 57-metre debris stretch. Ambulances are kept on standby.

However, in a late evening development, the drilling hits a hurdle when some iron rods come in the way of the auger machine.

November 23: The iron obstruction that had caused a delay of six hours in the drilling is removed. Officials say the 48-metre point has been reached by the drill. But boring through the rubble is put on hold again apparently after cracks appeared in the platform on which the drilling machine rests.

November 24: The the 25-tonne machine is restarted and drilling is resumed. However, in a fresh hurdle, the drill hits a metal girder halting the operation again.

November 25: The blades of the auger machine drilling through the rubble is stuck in the debris, forcing officials to consider switching to options that could drag on the rescue by several days, even weeks.

Officials now consider two alternatives: manual drilling through the remaining 10-12 metres of the rubble or drilling down 86 metres from above.

November 26: Vertical drilling of 19.2 metres is done to create an alternative escape route. As the drilling progressed, 700-mm wide pipes are being inserted to create an escape passage.

November 27: Rat-hole mining experts are called in to help with rescuers requiring to dig through horizontally around 10 metre of rubble. Simultaneously, vertical drilling from above the tunnel has reached a depth of 36 metre.

November 28: Rescue workers break through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm. NDRF and SDRF men enter the steel chute to reach the trapped workers and start bringing them out on wheeled-stretchers one by one. The first labourer is evacuated.

#Diwali #Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy

2
Punjab

When PACL's big stake went to ex-MD's father-in-law, staffer

3
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

4
Jalandhar

Department starts weekly organic mandi

5
Uttarakhand

Light at the end of tunnel: All 41 trapped workers rescued in Uttarakhand; President Murmu, PM Modi laud rescuers, workers

6
Comment

Privatised Air India has its work cut out

7
India

'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video

8
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support

9
India

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

10
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal admitted to Gurugram hospital

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE Updates: Fresh hurdle in evacuation of 41 workers as debris obstructs main pipe

Light at the end of tunnel: All 41 trapped workers rescued in Uttarakhand; President Murmu, PM Modi laud rescuers, workers

17-day rescue mission involved over 200 experts from various...

Rat-hole mining: Rescuers in Uttarakhand resort to traditional method after failure of modern machine

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

National Green Tribunal in 2014 imposed a ban on coal mining...

Uttarakhand tunnel timeline: 17-day rescue efforts end in relief, jubilation

Uttarakhand tunnel timeline: 17-day rescue efforts end in relief, jubilation

41 workers were trapped in under-construction tunnel on Diwa...

‘Emotional moment’: PM Modi on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

'Emotional moment': PM Modi on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

Prime Minister salutes spirit of all the people associated w...

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking ban on Pakistani artistes in India; says don’t be narrow-minded

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking ban on Pakistani artistes in India; says don’t be narrow-minded

Petitioner contended that engaging Pakistani artistes would ...


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

4 steal money from Golden Temple counter

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Experts raise concerns over public health in Amritsar Medical Association meet

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb of Guru Nanak at protest site in Panchkula

Gurpurb of Guru Nanak: Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara in Chandigarh

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Stage III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR after improvement in air quality

Stage III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR after improvement in air quality

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh costs on Ashneer Grover over posts against BharatPe

Social worker walks over 17,000 km to spread awareness on blood donation

L-G dissolves standing panel for violating SC, Centre guidelines

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

Govt buses deployed for AAP’s rally in Dhuri, passengers hit

Juvenile among 3 nabbed with opium

Girl ‘jumps’ from factory roof, dies

Two booked for snatching mobile

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day