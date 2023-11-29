Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: 41 workers airlifted, admitted to trauma centre, vitals fine, says AIIMS Rishikesh director

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, November 29
All 41 workers rescued from the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel are doing fine and are under medical supervision, director of AIIMS Rishikesh Meenu Singh told The Tribune on Wednesday.
Meenu Singh said all 41 had been admitted to a trauma ward created for the labourers and as per guidelines they will be kept under monitoring for 48 hours.
“All of them have come and we have admitted them. The guidelines are to monitor them for 48 hours at least depending on their health. They are all doing fine. Their vitals are also okay,” Singh told The Tribune on phone from Rishikesh.
She said the workers want to go home and are eagerly awaiting to reunite with their families in the comfort of their spaces.
Singh also said psychological counselling of all the workers is being done and they are being regularly monitored.
Asked if the workers can go home by tomorrow Meenu Singh said, “You can say that. Total monitoring of 48 hours was recommended. They were monitored for nearly 20 hours at the site of rescue also.”
