 Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Uttarakhand
  • Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’
Advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah – which had earlier refused to accept their “unconditional” apologies -- asks them to appear in person again on April 23

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

Ramdev, who also interacted with the bench, said he had no intention to show disrespect to the court in any manner.



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 16

Facing contempt of court proceedings for publication of ‘misleading’ advertisements, Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday tendered unconditional apologies in person with folded hands to the Supreme Court, which said they were “not off the hook” even as it agreed to consider their apologies.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah – which had on April 10 refused to accept their affidavits of “unconditional” apologies – asked the duo to appear in person before it again on April 23 when it will decide the next course of action.

“We are not saying we will forgive you. We can’t be blind to your history… We will think about your apology. You are not so innocent that you were completely unaware of what was going on…” the Bench said after having a brief interaction with both Ramdev and Balkrishna during which Patanjali Ayurved co-founders apologised to the court for the lapses on their part.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi -- who represented the Yog guru and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Balkrishna -- suggested that the proposed contemnors would publish a public apology in newspapers.

However, while dictating the order, the Bench left it to Ramdev and Balkrishna to publish such a public apology or to take some other steps unilaterally on their own initiative to prove their bona fides.

 “At this moment, we are not saying they're off the hook… We will decide what to do…,” the Bench told Rohtagi.

As Ramdev tried to explain his position and said that Patanjali Ayurved had done lots of research, the Bench told Ramdev that he did not have any right to denigrate Allopathy or any other medicine system.

At one point the Bench took exception to Balkrishna’s statement that Ramdev had nothing to do with the case, saying “You are trying to justify it”.

While hearing Indian Medical Association’s petition seeking to control the alleged smear campaign and negative advertisements against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medicines, the Bench had earlier noted that prima facie the company has violated the November 21, 2023 undertaking given to the top court.

On November 22, 2023, Ramdev had held a press conference in Haridwar and the company had issued an advertisement on December 4, 2023, alleged violation of the November 21, 2023, undertaking.

The Supreme Court had on April 10 refused to accept “unconditional” apologies tendered by Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna tendering over publication “misleading” advertisements, saying they deliberately violated its orders and tendered apologies only after being “caught on the wrong foot”.

“We do not accept these affidavits. We decline to accept or condone it. We consider it a wilful and deliberate violation of the order and breach of the (November 21, 2023) order passed in the undertaking…(We) don’t think your writing, unconditional multiple times in the affidavit is enough to satisfy this court. This was a deliberate violation of the order,” the Bench had told Rohatgi.

“The apologies that are on record are on paper...having been caught on the wrong foot and noticing that their back is actually against the wall… and having gone to town saying all sorts of things on the very next day of the order passed where your own counsel had given undertakings,” the Bench had said on April 10.

“An apology tendered under duress of adverse orders is to be rejected outright”, Justice Amanullah had said.

The top court also pulled up the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for its inaction on misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy and asked two of their officials to file affidavits explaining their conduct. “We will rip you apart,” the Bench told the officials, warning them that it will not take the matter lightly.

However, the strong comments from the Bench were disapproved of by many retired judges.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baba Ramdev #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

2
Punjab

BJP announces 4 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

3
Punjab

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

4
India

Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

5
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

6
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

7
Business

Explainer: Will the Iran-Israel conflict affect crude prices in the world and India?

8
Business

With just Rs 150 base airfare, take a 50-minute flight from Lilabari to Tezpur in Assam

9
Punjab

‘Will spread mistrust’, Jagir Kaur on denial of Sangrur ticket to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

10
Business

Sensex, Nifty tank over 1 per cent on concerns over Middle East conflict, weak global trends

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...

United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities

United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities

Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, but We...

BJP announces 4 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab

BJP announces 4 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

The party replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife ...

Muktsar’s MLA Jagdeep Kaka Brar is AAP’s Ferozepur candidate for Punjab LS election

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar

This election is to punish those who are against Constitution: PM Modi

This election is to punish those who are against Constitution: PM Modi

He also accused the opposition leaders, including those of t...


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

Chanpreet worked for BJP also, AAP claims; slams attempts to 'tarnish' its image

Chanpreet worked for BJP also, AAP claims; slams attempts to 'tarnish' its image

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Kejriwal being treated like a terrorist in Tihar: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas