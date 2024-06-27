Woman dies after falling into deep gorge while taking selfie in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

Dehradun, June 27
A woman died after falling into a gorge while taking a selfie from a hill in Pithoragarh district here on Thursday, police said.
The woman’s husband was also with her when the incident happened.
Sonal Payal (37), a resident of Roorkee in Haridwar district, worked as chief pharmacist at a hospital nearby. She apparently lost balance while clicking a picture of herself and fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge, the disaster control room said.
She died on the spot.
Her husband went down the hill to search for her but lost his way in the dense bushes.
It took the State Disaster Response Force personnel several hours to reach the bottom of the gorge with the help of ropes.
The woman’s body was retrieved and her husband was rescued, SDRF Assistant sub-inspector Mahipal Singh, who led the rescue operation, said.
