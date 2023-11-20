"Defeat will be avenged in future," says grandfather of Shubman Gill after WC final loss

ANI

Fazilka, November 20

Following Team India's disheartening defeat in the ICC World Cup cricket match against Australia on Sunday, the grandfather of India cricketer Shubman Gill, Didar Singh Gill, said that the defeat will be "avenged" in the future.

"There was a lot of expectation from Team India but it could not live up to that expectation. There are many shortcomings which need to be removed. No matter what, this defeat will be avenged in the future. The match remained one-sided," grandfather of Shubman Gill told ANI on Sunday.

Despite having an unbeaten campaign in the 2023 WC, India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the summit clash.

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win.

But it was Australia who came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240.

And Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided Australia to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well. Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

#Australia #Cricket #Fazilka #Shubman Gill