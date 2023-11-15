Delhi Police hail King Kohli with road safety messa

New Delhi, November 15
The Delhi Police on Wednesday hailed star India batter Virat Kohli for surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons, as he slammed his 50th century in the format in the World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
CENTURY OF THE CENTURY!@imVkohli, your 100 is super delightful!— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 15, 2023
To others: Don't speed, go slowly. Because you are not Virat Kohli.#ViratKohli#CWC2023#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/ghDMEzQE7R
In a tweet, Delhi Police not just congratulated Kohli, but also sent a subtle message on road safety.
The tweet read, "CENTURY OF THE CENTURY! @imVkohli, your 100 is super delightful! To others: Don't speed, go slowly. Because you are not Virat Kohli."
