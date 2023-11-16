Former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht questions Rohit Sharma's toss technique

New Delhi, November 16
Former Pakistan player and cricket expert Sikander Bakht made a shocking claim about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's toss technique.
Sikander while talking on Pakistan-based Geo News, claimed that when Rohit spins the coin at the time of toss, "He (Rohit) always sends the coin far and the opposition captain never goes to see the outcome."
His comments came after India sealed their place in the final by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.
Very strange the way Rohit Sharma throw the coin at toss, far away, don’t let other Captains to see, compare to other Captains in the WC , any reason?? @BCCI @TheRealPCB @CricketAus @CricketSouthAfrica #sikanderbakht #WorldCup23 #IndiaVsNewZealand @ImRo45 @ICC pic.twitter.com/KxhR2QyUZm— Sikander Bakht (@Sikanderbakhts) November 15, 2023
Earlier, Hasan Raza claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were changing balls during the game which allowed the Indian pacers to enjoy more swing on the ball.
India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stitched up a partnership to pull the Kiwis back into the game. But Shami's seven-wicket haul left the Blackcaps without answers and India went on to register a 70-run victory.
India's opposition for the final is yet to be decided as South Africa and Australia square off in the second semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
