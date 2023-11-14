Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq criticised for naming Aishwarya Rai while talking about Pakistan team’s poor World Cup campaign

Chandigarh, November 14
Following the Pakistan cricket team’s forgettable performance at the ongoing ICC World Cup, the team has been receiving criticism left, right and centre.
During a recent media interaction, former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq blasted the team for their performance.
Razzaq questioned the team’s neeyat (intent). However, what caught the netizens’ attention was Razzaq’s comment about Hindi film actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Razzaq said, “If you marry Aishwarya Rai with the intention of having a good kid, then it will not happen.”
Former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul were seen laughing and clapping at the comment.
Shameful example given by Abdul Razzaq. #AbdulRazzaq #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/AOboOVHoQU— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 13, 2023
This example of questioning the team’s intent did not go down well with netizens.
“I feel bad for Pakistani women..what a shameless example,” wrote a netizen.
“I rather lose every World Cup than give examples like this, why such people have forums to speak??? Come on man!” read a comment.
“What is this Abdul Razaq,” wrote a user.
“Truly shameful and disgusting”, wrote another user.
