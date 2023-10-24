 I don't see any attitude from team while fielding: Pakistan captain Babar Azam : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • I don't see any attitude from team while fielding: Pakistan captain Babar Azam

I don't see any attitude from team while fielding: Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Against Afghanistan, Babar's men were sloppy in fielding, especially at the boundary and in conceding a couple of overthrows

I don't see any attitude from team while fielding: Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

Chennai, October 24

On the brink of elimination from the World Cup after their shock defeat to Afghanistan, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his players showed lack of attitude while fielding and they need extra effort in that department of the game.

The eight-wicket loss on Monday was Pakistan's third defeat on the trot after starting the tournament with back-to-back wins.

The stunning defeat literally pushed Pakistan on the brink of elimination as they will need to win all their remaining four matches to be sure of a semi-final berth.

Against Afghanistan, Babar's men were sloppy in fielding, especially at the boundary and in conceding a couple of overthrows. He blamed it on the lack of attitude from his players.

"Whenever you do fielding, it is only with attitude. And I don't see any attitude from the team. You need to put in extra effort and be fit," Babar said at the post-match press conference.

"You should focus on the ball, not on other thoughts, and when the ball comes, as a fielder, you have to be proactive. So, I think we are lagging a little bit as a fielding unit." 

Pakistan play South Africa here on Friday and that will be a make-or-break match for them. Babar said his team needs a new approach in the remaining matches.

"We will have to go with a different plan, a different mindset, we will try to bring a positive vibe in the team," said the captain.

"I hope we learn from this loss (against Afghanistan). It will hurt us a lot. We will try to talk about positive things.

"But, we will also talk about the things we did not do well. How we will do it in the future. Because every match is with a different team."     

Babar admitted that his team has been sloppy in one department of the game or the other.

"Sometimes, we do well in bowling, (but) we don't do well in batting. When we do well in batting, we don't do it in fielding."         

Pakistan pace bowling attack is rated as one of the best in the world but it has failed to live up to the expectations in this tournament, leaking runs easily.

Babar admitted that the absence of pacer Naseem Shah has hurt the team a lot.

"We are missing Naseem a lot. But apart from that, our bowling lineup is one of the best. But, I think we are not able to click."         

He said there is nothing to lose for the side and they will give their best in the remaining matches.

Asked if the team was facing a dip in confidence after losing to arch-rivals Indian in their third match, Azam said, "No, I don't think so. It's not like that. We have seen in Australia's match, we had scored almost three hundred.

"In bowling, we started badly, but we finished up well. But I don't think we have anything to lose. Every team is a new match, and we try to give our best."

#Afghanistan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

Arresting the Slide: No steps taken to check sinking in HP’s Shamti

Arresting the Slide: No steps taken to check sinking in HP’s Shamti


Cities

View All

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters