This is Pakistan’s second lowest score against India in ODI World Cup after 180 all-out back in 1999

ICC World Cup: 8-0 in sight, India off to brisk start in 192-run chase against Pakistan; Virat Kohli departs

India's Ravindra Jadeja with teammates celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, in Ahmedabad, October 14, 2023. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, October 14

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored freely after India lost opener Shubman Gill (16) in the 192-run chase against Pakistan in a marquee World Cup clash, here on Saturday.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah hoodwinked the Pakistan batters with semi-old ball and a bagful of tricks as India restricted arch-rivals to a lowly 191 in 42.5 overs.

This is Pakistan’s second lowest score against India in ODI World Cup after 180 all-out back in 1999.

The two new ball bowlers made the semi-new ball talk by altering the length and using the wobbly seam to run through a circumspect middle-order and put India on course of their eighth victory in ODI World Cups.

Kuldeep Yadav’s (2/35) role as the supporting protagonist was also laudable as he did his bit in removing Saud Shakeel (6) and Iftikhr Ahmed (4) in quick succession to hasten the slide.

Skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss might have raised a few eye-brows but the Indian team always had things under control despite a 72-run third wicket stand between skipper Babar Azam (50 off 58 balls) and Mohammed Rizwan (49 off 69 balls).

It was a matter of one wicket and once Siraj (2/50) got one to just move in a shade from a shorter length, the Pakistan skipper misjudged it completely and remained rooted to his crease trying to steer it to third man.

The sound of timber was what 100,000 at Motera wanted to hear.

Rizwan, on cusp of his half-century got a wobbly seam slow off-cutter from Bumrah (2/19 in 7 overs), that entered through the gap between bat and pad as Pakistan’s resistance ended at that moment.

While Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (20) and Imam ul Haque (36) had started off well with 41 on the board, Siraj kept one on three quarter length and got that to dart in, catching the former plumb in-front.

Hardik Pandya, who is playing as third seamer, did get hit for a few boundaries as he bowled short initially, before he pitched one up to induce a thick outside edge from Imam.

Babar and Rizwan had a partnership going but if one looks at how the ODI landscape has changed, they were well behind par during the stand.

They scored at five runs per over but the bowling unit did not face the kind of pressure expected against two top class players.

With two new Kookaburras used from both sides, the balls don’t generally get old but the two Indian pacers, on a flat track, altered the length suitably to make the inroads at the right junctures.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 191 all out in 42.5 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Rizwan 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/50, Kuldeep Yadav 2/35, Ravindra Jadeja 2/38)

