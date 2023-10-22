 ICC World Cup: Shami stun Kiwis with first ball of his tournament as Young departs for 17 : The Tribune India

India opt to bowl against New Zealand; bring in Suryakumar and Shami

India's bowler Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's batter Devon Conway during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, in Dharamsala, October 22, 2023. PTI



Dharamsala, October 22

India gave another blow to New Zealand after Mohammed Shami struck with the first ball of his World Cup in the 9th over by taking the wicket of Will Young, in their World Cup match here on Sunday.

India got their first wicket in the fourth over after Mohammed Siraj struck New Zealand’s Devon Conway for a duck.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand.

India have made two changes, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in place of Hardik Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury in the match against Bangladesh earlier this week, and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand are unchanged.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (w/c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

