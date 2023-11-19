 Ocean of Blue: All roads lead to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Ocean of Blue: All roads lead to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
World Cup Final

Ocean of Blue: All roads lead to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Fans wearing India jersey, carrying Indian Flag, laughing, joking and anticipating an Indian win moving towards the stadium

Ocean of Blue: All roads lead to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Fans arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, November 19

The buzz had reached its crescendo at least 24 hours before the ‘big match’ and with three and half hours to go before the start of the most awaited World Cup final, an ocean of blue seems to be travelling towards Motera.

The city of Ahmedabad has become the centre of the cricketing world. It seems as if the entire city is moving in one direction. The roads of Ahmedabad are full of energy and a bit of madness.

Fans wearing the India jerseys, carrying the Indian Flag, laughing, joking and anticipating an Indian win are moving towards the Narendra Modi stadium.

There are families, friends, children, adults, teenagers, middle aged and the senior citizen who have all painted the city blue.

The traffic moved at a very slow pace till Motera but comes to a complete halt near the stadium. You can’t move an inch if you don’t have a VIP car park pasted on your vehicle. A hologram is required to be pasted on the accreditation card as well as a part of SPG protocol since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian deputy PM Richard Marles will be in attendance.

The level of expectation from Rohit Sharma’s team has long crossed the critical limit of craziness.

The city is ready to explode as 1,32,000 capacity stadium won’t even have an inch of space left. The streets that lead to Narendra Modi Stadium’s main entry gate are lined with sellers of counterfeit India jerseys.

Little Hetwik, all of eight is a big Hardik Pandya fan as he is Gujarat Titans skipper. He wants a jersey with Pandya written on the back but gets disappointment.

“Only Virat, Rohit, Maxwell and Warner available,” the seller Qayamuddin said and started tending to other customers.

“Beta, wear Virat, you look smart in this,” the young father tried to persuade the kid whose eyes had already welled up.

This final has been God-send for Sheetal Ben, who has an ailing husband at home and the counterfeit industry has been her way of putting food on the table.

“I have been selling at-least 200 to 260 Virat Kohli jerseys and 150 Rohit along with India hat which is a big hit. During India vs Pakistan match, I earned around 30,000 in three days. That’s about what I will make in six months’ time when tournament is over. God bless Rohit and Virat. They run my kitchen,” Sheetal Ben said, smiling.

At-least 70,000 or more fans who have tickets aren’t the locals and have flown in from different parts of India and a few thousands are NRIs from UK, USA, Australia, Canada and Singapore, who have spent a bomb for a cricket vacation.

At least 20 charter flights with dignitaries, politicians, business men and Bollywood personalities are supposed to land in Ahmedabad for the game.

For the upmarket Indian elite, it’s not just about Virat’s cover drives or Bumrah’s Yorker but also being at a happening place and have their “I was there moment” under the sun.

Who’s who are booked at team hotel as the party will continue till wee hours of morning.

The tickets worth Rs 3500 is being sold at 30 times premium in black market while hospitality tickets have been sold in lakhs.

The hotel prices have shot through the roof. A few fans have decided to stay overnight at Ahmedabad railway station waiting room as they don’t have enough money to pay Rs 15,000 for one-night stay at a hotel. That’s the minimum rate available even at the ‘cheapest’ hotels.

“Sab behti sabarmati mein haath dho rahein hain,” remarked a fan.

For the past three days, the ITC Narmada five-star facility, where the national team is staying, has seen huge crowd gather in front of main gate.

“I saw Dravid, Rohit and that coach (Paras Mhambrey) the other night getting out of hotel,” a fan, who reached Narendra Modi Stadium as early as 11 am trying to beat the traffic, said.

The party had begun at 8:00am this morning and if India win, the celebrations will continue all night.

#Ahmedabad #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

4
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

5
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

6
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

7
Himachal

Hours after Wildflower Hall takeover by Himachal Pradesh, High Court orders stay

8
Haryana

Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs

9
Himachal

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

10
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

World Cup final: Australia win toss, elect to bowl against India

World Cup final: Rohit, Shubman Gill open after Australia opt to bowl against India

Both the teams field the same set of 11 players who featured...

Ocean of Blue: All roads lead to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Ocean of Blue: All roads lead to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Fans wearing India jersey, carrying Indian Flag, laughing, j...

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, wishes to silence the c...

The big (One) Day

The big (One) Day

Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...

Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

World Cup final: Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

Indian captain Rohit Sharma aims to find equanimity in a sea...


Cities

View All

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

PGI orders loose-fitting attire for nurses, stirs row

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution levels in Delhi down but need to remain vigilant: Gopal Rai

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code