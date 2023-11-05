 On 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar with 49th ODI hundred : The Tribune India

  On 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar with 49th ODI hundred

On 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar with 49th ODI hundred

While Kohli took 277 innings to hit 49th century, Tendulkar took 452 innings

On 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar with 49th ODI hundred

Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrates after his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, November 5, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, November 5

India’s premier batter Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled his idol Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries with his 49th hundred in their World Cup match against South Africa here, celebrating his 35th birthday in the most befitting manner.

Kohli reached the landmark when he scored a single off Kagiso Rabada in the 49th over of the Indian innings in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowds that kept chanting his names.

With this the Indian maestro added another feather to his already illustrious cap while continuing his rich vein of form in the tournament.

He remained unbeaten on 101 and faced 121 balls in his knock that had 10 shots to the fence.

Expectations have been building up here since the Indian team landed in the City of Joy that houses one of cricket’s most iconic venues.

Prior to the match against South Africa, Kohli narrowly missed out on his 49th ODI century during India’s match against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Playing in front of the Master Blaster, who was watching the game, Kohli was dismissed for 88. Before that he had played a stroke-filled knock of 95 off 104 balls to seal India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Kohli entered this game just one short of matching Tendulkar’s incredible tally. While Kohli took 277 innings to hit 49th century, Tendulkar took 452 innings.

However it may be mentioned that Kohli has always been a top-order batter, Tendulkar batted down the order in about 80 matches before becoming a top-order batter in different playing conditions.

In Tendulkar’s era, five fielders were allowed outside the 30-yard circle and only one ball was used, compared to two balls from different ends in current era and one less fielder.

Cricket #Sachin Tendulkar #Virat Kohli

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

