Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

Chandigarh, October 19
Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket captain, has received three speeding tickets on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway while driving to join his team for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, the Pune Mirror reported.
According to the report, Rohit Sharma drove on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in his Lamborghini, with the speeds of over 200 km/h and even touching 215 km/h at one point.
Traffic police officials worried about Sharma speeding on the highway and suggested he travel in the team bus with a police escort.
India will play their fourth match in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday, against Bangladesh at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
