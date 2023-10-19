Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 19

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket captain, has received three speeding tickets on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway while driving to join his team for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, the Pune Mirror reported.

According to the report, Rohit Sharma drove on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in his Lamborghini, with the speeds of over 200 km/h and even touching 215 km/h at one point.

Traffic police officials worried about Sharma speeding on the highway and suggested he travel in the team bus with a police escort.

India will play their fourth match in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday, against Bangladesh at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

