 Rohit Sharma named skipper of ICC's Team of World Cup featuring six Indians : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Rohit Sharma named skipper of ICC's Team of World Cup featuring six Indians

Rohit Sharma named skipper of ICC's Team of World Cup featuring six Indians

India lost the World Cup final to Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday

Rohit Sharma named skipper of ICC's Team of World Cup featuring six Indians

India's skipper Rohit Sharma during the presentation ceremony of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. PTI



PTI

Dubai, November 20

Rohit Sharma was Monday named the captain of the ICC’s Team of the Tournament after the conclusion of the World Cup, with a total of six Indians, including the Player of the Tournament, Virat Kohli, featuring among the XI.

India lost the summit clash to Australia who clinched their sixth win in World Cup with a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rohit led the team from the front as his fearless batting won him praise from all corners, with the Indian skipper finishing as the second highest scorer in the tournament with 597 runs in 11 matches at 54.27 with one century and three fifties.

Kohli, who became the first batter ever to score more than 700 runs in a single World Cup edition, finished with a total of 765 runs with three centuries and two fifties.

In the course of the tournament, Kohli also surpassed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to have scored most ODI centuries when he recorded his 50th ton in the semifinal.

With more than half of the ICC’s Team of the Tournament comprising Indian players, it was yet another indication of the fact that despite not winning the title, the hosts were the best side in the competition having registered a record 10 wins on the trot.

Wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain KL Rahul, who made 452 runs at 75.33 with one century and two fifties, finished as the eighth-highest run-scorer in the World Cup and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

Despite missing four matches of the league stage initially, Mohammed Shami finished as the best bowler with 24 wickets in only seven matches at 12.20.

“Only four players in the history of the men’s game have taken more Cricket World Cup wickets than Shami’s 55 — Lasith Malinga (56) Mitchell Starc (65), Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Glenn McGrath (71) — with Shami’s returns coming in ten fewer matches than any of those above him in the list,” the ICC said on its website.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was the fourth most successful bowler in the World Cup with 20 wickets in 11 matches at 18.65, also features in the ICC XI.

“No bowler to have played more than a single game in the tournament was able to return a better economy rate than Bumrah’s 4.06 — an even more remarkable stat considering he was so often in action when the fielding restrictions were in place,” the ICC said.

Ravindra Jadeja featured in the team alongside Australia veteran Glenn Maxwell for his all-round exploits in the competition.

“India’s spin-bowling all-rounder played a crucial role for his team, taking key wickets throughout the middle overs and consistently turning the screw,” the ICC said.

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who is now retired from the ODI format given the World Cup is over, was named as one of the two openers in the competition having scored four centuries for the Proteas during their excellent run in the league stage.

The coveted No 4 slot went to New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who was the only batter to have dominated the Indian bowlers when they were on song during their two meetings — one at the league stage and the other at the semifinals.

With 552 runs in 10 matches, Mitchell finished as the fifth highest run-getter with two tons and as many fifties.

Sri Lanka’s young Dilshan Madushanka’s was a standout performance in an otherwise forgettable World Cup campaign. His 21 wickets in nine matches saw him finish as the third highest wicket-taker.

Winners Australia’s sole specialist spinner Adam Zampa, who finished as the second-best bowler with 23 wickets in 11 matches, featured at the last spot while South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee was named the 12th man.

ICC’s Team of the Tournament: Rohit Sharma ©, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, KL Rahul (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Dilshan Madushanka. 12th man: Gerald Coetzee.

#Ahmedabad #Australia #Cricket #Dubai #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's touching act steals the show at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

2
Sports

After perfect 10, India meets its waterloo in final; Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title

3
Punjab

Punjab-born Irish man eyes Guinness record for double ‘Earth Walk’

4
World Cup 2023

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

5
Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor's Amritsar visit was about Golden Temple, positive energy and delicious food

6
Sports

World Cup: Plans gone awry for Team India

7
Punjab

Viral video: Alcohol, meat 'served' at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims

8
Sports

Virat Kohli emerges as Player of the Tournament for outstanding performances

9
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

In pictures: Australia break billion hearts, India falter at final hurdle

10
World Cup 2023 Kingaroos’ giant leap

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Billion hopes dashed as Team India fail to sustain winning streak, lose final to Australia

Don't Miss

View All
After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Top News

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

Aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carry out low-level ...

Supreme Court seeks reply of Centre, Kerala governor’s office on state govt's plea alleging delay in granting assent to bills

Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre, Kerala governor's office on state govt's plea alleging delay in granting assent to bills

The bench takes note of the submissions of senior advocate K...

Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28

Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28

The session is being convened after the Punjab Governor had ...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to Dhami on rescue operations, says need to maintain workers’ morale

Day 9: Foreign expert Arnold Dix visits Uttarakhand tunnel to review rescue efforts

Must keep trapped workers’ morale up, says PM

Adityanath government’s ban on ‘halal’-certified products—facts and politics

Adityanath government's ban on 'halal'-certified products—facts and politics

The UP government has also prohibited manufacturing, storage...


Cities

View All

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Martyrs of two World Wars paid tributes at Sultanwind

Finally, direction towers in Amritsar freed of congratulatory messages

Phone seized from Sidhu Moosewala case suspect in Goindwal Sahib jail

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

Gynae ward incident: Police seek details from PGI authorities

ICC World Cup: Cricket fans in Chandigarh disheartened

Chandigarh: 49 species of migratory birds identified, no waterfowl

Open House: What measures can be taken in future to enforce restrictions on bursting of crackers?

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey meet: Ludhiana, Shahbad Markanda schools win opening ties, secure 3 points each

Handball title clash today in Nawanshahr

Chhath Puja: Over 40,000 migrants offer ‘ark’ to setting sun in Phagwara

Open House: What were the reasons for the worsening of AQI after Diwali?

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Cops quiz workers in Ludhiana hosiery unit owner kidnapping case

Farmer unions say land ‘forcibly’ acquired for NHAI re-occupied

2 held after youth dies of drug overdose

SHO suspended for ‘failure’ to control crime

Ministers inaugurate road development projects

Ministers inaugurate road development projects in Sanaur

Chhath Puja celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works