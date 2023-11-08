 Sometimes, no footwork becomes great footwork too: Tendulkar on Maxwell’s fiery knock : The Tribune India

Maxwell conjured up a magical unbeaten 201 off 128 deliveries to single-handedly chase down a target of 292

Australia's Glenn Maxwell reacts in pain after hamstring injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, November 7, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, November 8

In awe of Glenn Maxwell’s incredible knock, batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said while cramps severely affected his footwork, a great hand-eye coordination and exceptional bat speed helped the Australian to score a magnificent double hundred against Afghanistan.

Maxwell conjured up a magical unbeaten 201 off 128 deliveries to single-handedly chase down a target of 292 after Australia were reeling at 91 for seven at one stage on Tuesday.

On course to his glorious knock, Maxwell suffered serious cramps and was struggling to stand on his two feet at one point.

With no runner allowed in the sport anymore, the Royal Challengers Bangalore man bravely fought through the pain and played on one leg, using his strong core and stable base to smoke the ball clean into the stands, leaving the spectators speechless.

“Life and cricket have many parallels. Sometimes, like a spring, what pulls you back is also what propels you forward,” wrote Tendulkar on 'X'.

“During yesterday's game, @Gmaxi_32's cramps constrained his footwork. He had to stay put at the crease, but that enabled him to have a steady head, watch the ball closely and let his hand-eye coordination do the work, backed by exceptional bat speed.

“Different formats of the game and stages of the game require different footwork. And sometimes, no footwork becomes great footwork too,” he added.

Maxwell was making his return to the playing XI after briefly missing out on the clash against England, as he suffered bruises and concussions after falling off a golf cart.

Nonetheless, he continued his imperious form, emerging as the side's second-highest run scorer in this competition.

Maxwell, who had recorded the fastest hundred in World cup history during their match against the Netherlands, has so far scored 397 runs in seven meetings at an average of 79.40 and a strike rate of 152.69.

