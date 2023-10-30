 Suryakumar’s superior performance will put Iyer’s slot in danger once Hardik is back : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Suryakumar’s superior performance will put Iyer’s slot in danger once Hardik is back

Suryakumar’s superior performance will put Iyer’s slot in danger once Hardik is back

On Sunday, he channelised his inner Mumbaikar to play an innings which would be rated very highly in terms of responsibility and substance quotient

Suryakumar’s superior performance will put Iyer’s slot in danger once Hardik is back

India's batter Suryakumar Yadav. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 30

Suryakumar Yadav is an antithesis to what proverbial Mumbai school of batsmanship is all about -- dollops of doggedness in a fine mixture of style and class.

Style and class has never been a problem with ‘SKY’. He has given ample display of that in T20 cricket, a format he has bossed with remarkable ease.

However some of his low scores in ODIs did raise questions if he is unable to blend a bit of serenity in his all or nothing approach, which is perfectly in sync with T20s but not the 50-over format.

But on Sunday, at the Ekana Stadium in arguably the toughest batting conditions of the current World Cup, Surya channelised his inner Mumbaikar to play an innings which would be rated very highly in terms of responsibility and substance quotient.

The 49 off 47 balls on a track, where it was extremely difficult to just plonk front-foot and hit through the line, showed why the team management had way more faith in his abilities compared to a few other players, who missed the World Cup bus.

And not only did Surya do a world of good for himself but also put Shreyas Iyer under considerable amount of pressure going into the matches going forward.

Hardik Pandya, who is nursing a left ankle grade 1 sprain (damage to fibers of ligament), is expected to come back towards the business end of the league stage and a debate could ensue who should stay in playing XI: Iyer who is enduring a low string of scores or Surya who has proved what he could do in critical situations.

“We all know what Surya can do in T20Is. What was impressive was how he read the situation and was ready to play the second fiddle till Rohit was at the crease. It was a top class innings keeping conditions in mind and he only played his customary pick-up shot behind square when he knew that it is time to attack,” former national selector Jatin Paranjape said.

“On Sunday, you saw that ‘khadoos’ Mumbaikar in Surya where he was ready to show the other side of his batting. And if you ask me about what happens when Hardik comes back, I would like to see Surya continue in his role and KL (Rahul) can bat at No. 4 in place of Shreyas Iyer,” opined  Paranjape.

For someone with a hitting-range like that of Surya and those 360 degree shot, it was heartening to see him honour the conditions rather than the bowlers.

He employed the difficult sweep shot after gauging that both off-spinner Moeen Ali and leg-spinner Adil Rashid are getting reasonable purchase off the track. He didn't try to sweep the spinners against the turn but with it.

Head coach Rahul Dravid has always spoken about Surya needing to find some more scoring areas as his hitting range has been primarily square and behind the wicket in T20 cricket.

In shortest format, that isn't an issue but in 50 overs, there is a middle phase where rotation of strike becomes paramount.

A look at Surya's scoring chart will show that he has taken 19 singles and at least 15 of them came in-front of the square as he kept the scoreboard ticking.

“He knew that it wasn't a 280-plus track and 240 would be a fighting total. He changed his game accordingly and that was the best part,” former India keeper Deep Dasgupta, who is now noted commentator, said.

Dasgupta, who is tracking the Indian team for the host broadcaster, also agreed that Surya has a strong case for keeping his place in playing eleven when Hardik comes back.

“There are two ways to describe a lean patch. One where you look good but you are not getting runs and Shreyas isn't looking in great touch. And if you talk about sticking to specific roles, then I believe number 5 and 6 are inter-changeable. SKY and Hardik can both fill-up the roles as per game situation,” Dasgupta said.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar writes to Union Minister Gadkari, offers free land to relocate Kherki Daula toll

2
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

3
Punjab

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as DGP

4
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

5
Punjab

Two men shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

6
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

7
India

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

8
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

9
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

10
Punjab

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K’s Pulwama

Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama district

Police launch hunt for attackers | Political leaders condemn...

S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

Conveys to the family members that the government would make...

BRS MP and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana poll campaign, KCR calls it attack on himself

BRS MP and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana poll campaign, KCR calls it attack on himself

Party workers catch hold of 38-year-old man who attacked MP ...

Supreme Court dismisses bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in corruption, money-laundering cases

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...

Toll in Andhra Pradesh train accident rises to 13

Toll in Andhra Pradesh train accident rises to 14; CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit mishap site

The locomotive pilots of Rayagada passenger and a guard of t...


Cities

View All

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; ~41 lakh seized

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; Rs 41 lakh seized

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh MC goes soft on car bazaar dealers

Multi-level parking: Chandigarh MC may challenge court order

Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Open house: What should Chandigarh do to ensure that there are no parking problems and snarl-ups?

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops for fraud

Security beefed up in Delhi after Kerala blast

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana Cops motivate people to take part in cycle rally against drugs on November 16

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Punjab: Officials skipping court trials in drugs cases to face action

One held for theft at temple

School holds annual sports championship