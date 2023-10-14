Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens ‘roast’ Pakistan after India’s seven-wicket win

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

As India drub Pakistan by seven wickets to maintain their unbeaten streak against arch-rivals in ODI World Cups, Indian legendary cricket team batters Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag lead the charge as netizens ‘roasted’ Pakistan with ‘hilarious and satirical’ memes on social media.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma struck a fine half-century scoring a 63-ball 86 to power the team to the modest target of 192.

Meanwhile, it was a bowlers’ day out for the ‘Men in Blue’ as all five bowlers contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Netizens too had a field day trolling Pakistan.

In a reply to Shoaib Akhtar, for his tweet a day before the clash, Sachin Tendulkar took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha”.

My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha….😋 https://t.co/fPqybTGr3t — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2023

Virender Sehwag also joined in ‘roasting’ the former Pakistan seamer.

Shayad khamoshi ke chauke dekhkar Pakistani batsman ne jaldi jaldi pavillion lautne ki thaan li.

Jhel nahi paaye yaar pressure

Haha..Koi nahi Shoaib Bhai.

Na Ishq Na Pyaar mein..

Jo Maza 8-0 ki haar mein ! https://t.co/J5K5fOzmk2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023

Sehwag also made a series of tweets trolling Pakistan on their defeat and appreciated Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his performance.

Pakistani bowlers Sharmaa rahe thhey, Apne Sharma ji Garmaa rahe thhey.

What an innings by Rohit Sharma. One of the cleanest ball striking you will see. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023

Meanwhile, some more reactions on the social media:

and it was a repeat order for both the teams

India: 8

Pakistan: 0#INDvsPAK #MatchHoTohZomato — zomato (@zomato) October 14, 2023

Seriously, that’s me doing my victory jig after our epic win #IndiavsPak pic.twitter.com/qoFyFHlTrN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 14, 2023

Pakistan Fans Running From social media After India Won Over Pakistan be like🤣-



Congratulations Team India and #ThankYouBCCI Indians are chanting India India everywhere after IND vs PAK



Baap Baap Hota hai#INDvsPAK #RohitSharma𓃵 #fixed #ViratKohli𓃵 #Hitman #PKMKBForever pic.twitter.com/NGtYBdpM1a — Normal Insaan 🚩 (@Op2186251733928) October 14, 2023

