Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens ‘roast’ Pakistan after India’s seven-wicket win

Chandigarh, October 14
As India drub Pakistan by seven wickets to maintain their unbeaten streak against arch-rivals in ODI World Cups, Indian legendary cricket team batters Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag lead the charge as netizens ‘roasted’ Pakistan with ‘hilarious and satirical’ memes on social media.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma struck a fine half-century scoring a 63-ball 86 to power the team to the modest target of 192.
Meanwhile, it was a bowlers’ day out for the ‘Men in Blue’ as all five bowlers contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.
Netizens too had a field day trolling Pakistan.
In a reply to Shoaib Akhtar, for his tweet a day before the clash, Sachin Tendulkar took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha”.
My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha….😋 https://t.co/fPqybTGr3t— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2023
Virender Sehwag also joined in ‘roasting’ the former Pakistan seamer.
Shayad khamoshi ke chauke dekhkar Pakistani batsman ne jaldi jaldi pavillion lautne ki thaan li.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023
Jhel nahi paaye yaar pressure
Haha..Koi nahi Shoaib Bhai.
Na Ishq Na Pyaar mein..
Jo Maza 8-0 ki haar mein ! https://t.co/J5K5fOzmk2
Sehwag also made a series of tweets trolling Pakistan on their defeat and appreciated Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his performance.
Pakistani bowlers Sharmaa rahe thhey, Apne Sharma ji Garmaa rahe thhey.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023
What an innings by Rohit Sharma. One of the cleanest ball striking you will see.
Meanwhile, some more reactions on the social media:
order 3 delivered. 8 more to go 🥳🧿 #INDvsPAK #WorldCup2023 https://t.co/aejSzuEL8L pic.twitter.com/vVdUeiNbEI— Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 14, 2023
and it was a repeat order for both the teams— zomato (@zomato) October 14, 2023
India: 8
Pakistan: 0#INDvsPAK #MatchHoTohZomato
These stump mics are getting out of hand.🤯#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK2023 #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/RDG9uMllCO— OTTplay (@ottplayapp) October 14, 2023
Some things never change. 8-0 it is 🇮🇳#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/NiCYXQQ35d— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) October 14, 2023
Seriously, that’s me doing my victory jig after our epic win #IndiavsPak pic.twitter.com/qoFyFHlTrN— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 14, 2023
Pakistan Fans Running From social media After India Won Over Pakistan be like🤣-— Normal Insaan 🚩 (@Op2186251733928) October 14, 2023
Congratulations Team India and #ThankYouBCCI Indians are chanting India India everywhere after IND vs PAK
Baap Baap Hota hai#INDvsPAK #RohitSharma𓃵 #fixed #ViratKohli𓃵 #Hitman #PKMKBForever pic.twitter.com/NGtYBdpM1a
Pakistani Fan Breaking his TV's in frustration. Mauka Mauka 😄— Lucky chaudhary (@Luckych27) October 14, 2023
Well Played Team India It's 8-0 Now👍
India Won in Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.#INDvsPAK #RohitSharma𓃵#RohitSharma #PKMKBForever #CricketFever #BHAvsPAK #fixed Baap Baap #Hitman #ViratKohli #ThankYouBCCI pic.twitter.com/0zVkaFr9Nt
बेटा तुमसे ना हो पायेगा😂#INDvsPAK#fixed #IndiaVsPakistan #ICCCricketWorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/lMVCBNIUHF— 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐮 𝐊𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@kumarsonurazz) October 14, 2023
Shoaib akhtar watching today's match:#INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/yML8VWOFtI— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 14, 2023
#Cricket #Pakistan #Rohit Sharma #Sachin Tendulkar #Social Media
