Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens ‘roast’ Pakistan after India’s seven-wicket win

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored a 63-ball 86 to power team to modest target of 192

Indian fans celebrate after India won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, in Ahmedabad, October 14, 2023. PTI



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

As India drub Pakistan by seven wickets to maintain their unbeaten streak against arch-rivals in ODI World Cups, Indian legendary cricket team batters Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag lead the charge as netizens ‘roasted’ Pakistan with ‘hilarious and satirical’ memes on social media.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma struck a fine half-century scoring a 63-ball 86 to power the team to the modest target of 192.

Meanwhile, it was a bowlers’ day out for the ‘Men in Blue’ as all five bowlers contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Netizens too had a field day trolling Pakistan.

In a reply to Shoaib Akhtar, for his tweet a day before the clash, Sachin Tendulkar took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha”.

Virender Sehwag also joined in ‘roasting’ the former Pakistan seamer.

Sehwag also made a series of tweets trolling Pakistan on their defeat and appreciated Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his performance.

Meanwhile, some more reactions on the social media:

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

