 This is Rohit’s team; he needs to take it forward: India’s head coach Rahul Dravid : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • This is Rohit’s team; he needs to take it forward: India’s head coach Rahul Dravid
WORLD CUP 2023

This is Rohit’s team; he needs to take it forward: India’s head coach Rahul Dravid

Says as a coach he sees his work in lead up to this World Cup and hoping to allow players to play and express themselves

This is Rohit’s team; he needs to take it forward: India’s head coach Rahul Dravid

India's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. PTI file



PTI

Chennai, October 6

Rahul Dravid has done his bit as the coach. After preparing his players for the grandest arena of their career, he now wants to retreat to the backstage and let Rohit Sharma’s bunch create their own beautiful story.

“Honestly once the game starts, it's the captain's team. It's the team that needs to take it forward, they need to execute it, they need to do the job,” Dravid said during his interaction with the media on Friday.

“As a coach I see my work in the lead up to the games, in the lead up to this World Cup, trying to get the squad we got eventually. Building up the team, building up the squad and then hoping to allow the players to play and express themselves to have fun,” said Dravid, who is known for his economy of emotions.

Controlling the controllables is Dhoni’s favourite phrase but no one believes in it more than Dravid.

“Yeah... I mean I guess you recognise as a coach that once the game starts, once the guys cross the line, there is only so much you can do.

“As coaches, we don't score a single run or take a single wicket in the tournament. All we can do is really support the players.”

The job of a coach requires honesty in assessment, something that Dravid keeps in his head always.

“A lot of our work, to be very honest with you, is in the days leading up to these games. It's in the practice sessions, hopefully the kind of mind space we get the people in and supporting the captain and the team in whatever way we can in the lead up,” he said.

Asked what could be a safe total in the tournament, Dravid gave a tongue in cheek reply.

“Just one more than the opposition, I think will be very safe [laughs]. Look, it's hard to tell, hard to predict, in each condition. And that's going to be the beauty of this World Cup,” he said.

Dravid was essentially hinting at the variety in venues and pitches during this tournament.

“So many venues that these matches are going to be played in. So many different wickets on those venues. Some of the squares…even in India, you have red soil, black soil, you have a mix of red and black.

“Each one is going to be unique. I don't think you can go and say that this is going to be a safe total, that's not going to be a safe total,” he said.

Supplementing his logic, Dravid said: “We'll probably play on a relatively bigger ground here in Chennai compared to say when we go to Bangalore or when we go to Delhi. Each venue will be different, we'll just have to assess and see what it's luck.”

So, did he watch Rachin Ravindra's blazing hundred against England on Thursday?

“Yeah, bits and pieces of it. I thought both of them (Ravindra and Devon Conway) played really well. Obviously, they got New Zealand off to a really flying start in the tournament and looked like the wicket really became a good one as the game went on.”

#Cricket #Rahul Dravid #Rohit Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

2
India

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

3
India

US envoy to India Eric Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

4
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

A saga of Canadian missteps

6
Punjab

Looking for former Punjab FM Manpreet Badal, vigilance team prevented from searching Chandigarh house

7
J & K

Major opens fire in J&K; 3 officers hurt

8
Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

9
Punjab

SYL canal: Can't till or sell returned land in absence of papers, say Punjab farmers

10
Sports

Shubman Gill down with suspected dengue, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Historic feat for India at Asian Games; set to cross 100-medal mark for first time ever

Historic feat for India at Asian Games; set to cross 100-medal mark for first time ever

The country had won 70 medals in the last edition in Indones...

Iran's Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammadi has campaigned for women's rights and abolition of...

SYL canal issue: Khattar counters Bhagwant Mann, says Supreme Court directive has to be followed

SYL canal issue: Khattar counters Bhagwant Mann, says Supreme Court directive has to be followed

Haryana CM urged the central government to immediately start...

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

The FIR has been filed under anti-terror law UAPA

J-K: Army officer who fired on soldiers in Rajouri to face Court of Inquiry

J-K: Army officer who fired on soldiers in Rajouri to face Court of Inquiry

Injured five personnel, including three officers, inside a c...


Cities

View All

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA's kin Nishan Singh granted bail

UK, Malaysia-based accomplices of three drug peddlers identified

Security guards deployed, CCTV cameras installed at govt schools

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

20 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 3.81 crore in France

Chandigarh: Contractor, tenant held for Sector 33 market mishap, released on bail

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

Close call, Amarjit Singh Naura wins by eight votes, elected PUTA chief

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

NewsClick row: Delhi High Court agrees to hear plea against arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty

Delhi liquor scam: ED summons 2 associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Minister Kataruchak takes stock of paddy procurement at Phillaur

Two bikers killed in road mishaps

Minor dispute between 2 students turns violent

DC inspects Aam Aadmi Clinics, OOAT centre

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Four booked for assaulting ASI, wife

GLADA demolishes five illegal colonies

Ex-bank manager booked for Rs 16.43-L ‘fraud’

2 nabbed in financier murder case

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Armoured Division showcases fire power

College holds lecture on waste management

Punjabi University gets sanitary pad incinerators

PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war championship