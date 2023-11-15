Virat Kohli becomes highest run scorer in single edition of World Cup, beats Tendulkar

Mumbai, November 15
Star India batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest scorer in a single edition of a World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (673 runs in 2003) during India’s semifinal against New Zealand here.
During his unbeaten innings, Kohli bettered Tendulkar’s record which he had created in the 2003 edition of the World Cup, hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.
Kohli also became the highest run-getter of this tournament, eclipsing South Africa's Quinton de Kock (591), followed by New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (565).
On Wednesday, Kohli scored his 72nd ODI half-century and eighth of the ongoing World Cup to record the most 50-plus scores in a World Cup edition, surpassing Tendulkar and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who had scored seven fifties each in the 2003 and 2019 editions respectively.
Kohli is also placed in the third spot in the list of most runs in ODIs. Tendulkar with 18,426 runs tops the list, followed by Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). Kohli bettered Ricky Ponting (13,704) to take the third spot.
Kohli is also third in the list of most 50-plus scores in international cricket headed by Tendulkar (264) and followed by Ponting (217). Kohli has 217.
#Cricket #Mumbai #New Zealand #Sachin Tendulkar #Virat Kohli
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ton, Iyer’s blazing century take India to 397 against New Zealand
Skipper Rohit Sharma also went after the bowling straightawa...
36 killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
Rescue operation has been launched and some bodies recovered
Passengers face inconvenience as Haryana Roadways employees go on strike over death of driver
The driver was killed by assailants in Ambala on the interve...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Landslide, technical issues in drilling machine affect rescue operation
The labourers are safe, and oxygen, electricity, medicines, ...
5 die in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra
The accident occurs near Thikri village on the national high...