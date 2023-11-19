 We were not good enough on the day, fell short by 20-30 runs: Rohit Sharma : The Tribune India

  World Cup 2023
India captain said team was looking to score around 280 when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting

Rohit Sharma looks dejected after losing the ICC Cricket World Cup final. Reuters



PTI

Ahmedabad, November 19

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday admitted that his side was not good enough, especially as a batting unit, in the World Cup final against Australia here.

The Aussies bowled out India for a below-par 240 on a tricky pitch and then chased it down in 43 overs for a six-wicket win to bag a record sixth 50-over world title.

“The result hasn’t gone our way and we know that we were not good enough on the day. But I am proud of the team. Honestly, 20-30 runs (more) would’ve been good. We didn’t bat well enough,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

Rohit said the team was looking to score around 280 when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting. Kohli and Rahul stitched together a rearguard stand for the fourth wicket to steady India after early blows.

“I thought when KL and Virat were batting, we were looking at 270-280 at that point but we kept losing wickets,” said Rohit.

The 36-year-old credited the way centurion Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne batted and put up a massive 192 runs for the match-winning fourth-wicket stand for the Aussies.

“Australia stitched a big partnership after losing three wickets. With 240 on the board, we wanted early wickets but credit to Travis Head and Marnus. They put us completely out of the game.” Rohit said the surface got better to bat under lights without using it as an excuse for their poor show.

“I thought the wicket got better to bat under lights. I mean we knew it would be under lights, but I don’t want to give that as an excuse.

“But credit to those two guys (Head and Labuschagne) in the middle for stitching that big partnership for the Aussies,” Rohit noted.

We were not good enough on the day, felt short by 20-30 runs: Rohit Sharma

