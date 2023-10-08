 World Cup opener: Ravindra Jadeja does star turn as India bowl out Australia bowled for 199 : The Tribune India

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/42 in 10 overs) also played their parts

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's batter Marnus Labuschagne during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Sunday, October 8, 2023. PTI



PTI

Chennai, October 8

Ravindra Jadeja became the biggest nemesis among Indian spinners on a tacky Chepauk track as India rolled over Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs in their opening World Cup match here on Sunday.

Jadeja, who knows the track like the back of his hand, courtesy his decade-plus association with Chennai Super Kings, took 3 for 28 in 10 overs as the slowness of the surface and subtle variations used by the all-rounder became Australia’s undoing.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/42 in 10 overs) also played their parts to perfection.

But it was Jadeja’s show all the way as he tilted the scale in India’s favour with quick dismissals of an under-pressure Steve Smith (46 off 71 balls) and an unusually subdued Marnus Labuschagne (27 off 41 balls).

The Indian spin trio collectively bowled 101 dot balls to completely choke the run-flow. In all there were nearly 29 overs worth dot balls by Indian bowlers, phenomenal by any stretch of imagination.

The lack of grass and dry surface underneath prompted Pat Cummins to opt for batting with an eye on the deteriorating surface towards the second half of the match.

It certainly didn’t go as per plan as Bumrah (2/35 in 10 overs) bowled one full, which also held its line to square up Mitchell Marsh (0) with Virat Kohli completing a good catch at first slip.

It was a pitch on which hitting through the line was never an option. Rohit Sharma understood that and brought spinners into operation very quickly as Ashwin was introduced in the 8th over.

While David Warner (41 off 52 balls) and Smith added 69 runs but it took them 14 overs to score them.

They were not at all comfortable and not being very adept with sweep shot meant that one scoring option went out of the window.

It was Kuldeep, who got the important wicket of Warner, as he bowled one full and fast that skidded a bit and the left-hander tried to loft it but could only offer a return catch.

Smith and his protégé Labuschagne then added another 36 but once Jadeja started finding the rhythm, both were in tangles.

Jadeja, who has dismissed Smith 10 times across formats, hoodwinked his bunny with subtle variations.

Scared of getting trapped leg before wicket, Smith was consistently trying to keep his pads outside the line of Jadeja’s deliveries.

Jadeja, who was bowling at a pace around 96-97 kmph and not actually turning it much, gauged his ‘bunny’s’ apprehension.

The next delivery Kuldeep bowled was at least 5 kmph slower and the ball turned way more than usual. In his bid to negate the leg-before possibility, Smith didn’t cover the delivery which turned past his bat to dislodge the bails.

With Australia in a spot at 110 for 3 and run-rate taking a hit, Labuschagne went for an uncharacteristic sweep shot, which isn’t his forte, and the under-cutter bowled by Jadeja found a faint edge into KL Rahul’s gloves.

Alex Carey (0), with not much wherewithal to survive against spin, also got a skidder, which instead of playing on the front-foot was negotiated on the backfoot.

From 110 for 2, Australia slumped to 119 for 5 and there was no looking back for Indian bowlers.

Kuldeep and Ashwin then came for their next spells and ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell (15), who was already under pressure, played a lousy slog against Kuldeep with fatal results.

Cameron Green (8) got a delivery that bounced and his cut shot went straight to Hardik Pandya as the match took a disastrous turn for the Aussies.

