1.2 lakh to migrate from Karabakh to Armenia

Stepanakert, September 24

The 1,20,000 ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh will leave for Armenia as they do not want to live as part of Azerbaijan and fear ethnic cleansing, the leadership of the breakaway region said on Sunday. Armenia’s PM also said the Karabakh Armenians were likely to leave the region, and that Armenia was ready to take them in, following a defeat at the hands of Azerbaijan in a conflict dating from the fall of the Soviet Union.

The Armenians of Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but previously beyond Baku's control, were forced to declare a ceasefire on September 20 after a lightning 24-hour military operation by the much larger Azerbaijani military.

Azerbaijan says it will guarantee their rights and integrate the region, but the Armenians say they fear repression. "Our people do not want to live as part of Azerbaijan," David Babayan, an adviser to Samvel Shahramanyan, president of the self-styled Republic of Artsakh, said. — Reuters