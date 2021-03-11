1,500 arrested in Sri Lanka for anti-govt clashes that killed 10

People wait to buy domestic gas tanks in Colombo. Reuters

Colombo, May 23

The Sri Lankan police have arrested 1,500 persons so far in connection with the violent clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country earlier this month that killed at least 10 persons.

On May 9, violence erupted in Sri Lanka after supporters of former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked peaceful anti-government protesters.

According to Sri Lanka Police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa 1,500 have been arrested in connection with the violence. He said 152 persons have been arrested in the past 24 hours. Top bureaucrat of Lanka’s Ministry of Security, Major General (retd) Jagath Alwis, who was in charge of the police department, resigned over his failure to curb the clashes. — PTI

Eight more ministers sworn in

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday expanded the Cabinet with the induction of eight more ministers, but he did not appoint a finance minister once again to handle the worst economic crisis facing the island nation. Besides, Aruni Wijewardane took charge as Sri Lanka’s new Foreign Secretary.

Infant dies as father couldn’t find petrol

As the fuel crisis is worsening in Sri Lanka, tragedy struck a family after a two-day-old infant died as her father could not find petrol for his tuk-tuk to take her to the hospital in Central Highlands region. IANS

