1,579 climate activists held in Netherlands

The Hague: A total of 1,579 climate activists have been arrested on Saturday during a demonstration in The Hague, Netherlands, Al Jazeera reported citing a Dutch police official. ANI

SL working on new law for religious harmony

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs is drafting a new law to promote religious harmony, media reported on Sunday, quoting the ministry’s chief Vidura Wickramanayaka as saying. IANS

Indian expats hurt in Kuwait hit-and-run

Dubai: Indian expats were among 15 Asians injured in a hit-and-run accident in Kuwait’s Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, a media report said on Sunday. A vehicle reportedly ran over the group and its driver fled the scene. PTI

New Delhi-inspired House of Ming eatery opens in London. Reuters