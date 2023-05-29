1,579 climate activists held in Netherlands

The Hague: A total of 1,579 climate activists have been arrested on Saturday during a demonstration in The Hague, Netherlands, Al Jazeera reported citing a Dutch police official. ANI
SL working on new law for religious harmony
Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs is drafting a new law to promote religious harmony, media reported on Sunday, quoting the ministry’s chief Vidura Wickramanayaka as saying. IANS
Indian expats hurt in Kuwait hit-and-run
Dubai: Indian expats were among 15 Asians injured in a hit-and-run accident in Kuwait’s Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, a media report said on Sunday. A vehicle reportedly ran over the group and its driver fled the scene. PTI
New Delhi-inspired House of Ming eatery opens in London. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
This may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military rec...
7 students die in road accident in Guwahati
The incident takes place in Jalukbari area
Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared
Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...