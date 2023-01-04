1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis mall

AP

Indianapolis, January 4

A juvenile male was killed and a second male was wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 8pm outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The wounded victim was in a stable condition, police said.

A suspect was in custody, police said.

An altercation occurred before the gunfire, police said.