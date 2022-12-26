1 dead in Christmas eve shooting at UK pub

London, December 25

A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, the police officials said on Sunday.

The Merseyside police force said it was investigating the 11.50 pm on Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects.

The woman died at a hospital “with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound,” the police force said in a statement. — AP