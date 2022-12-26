1 dead in Christmas eve shooting at UK pub

London, December 25
A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, the police officials said on Sunday.
The Merseyside police force said it was investigating the 11.50 pm on Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects.
The woman died at a hospital “with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound,” the police force said in a statement. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...