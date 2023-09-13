10,000 missing as flood ravages Libya

Derna, September 12
At least 10,000 people were feared missing in Libya on Tuesday in floods caused by a huge storm, which burst dams, swept away buildings and wiped out as much as a quarter of the eastern city of Derna. Over 2,200 people have died and 1,000 bodies have been recovered in Derna alone. Officials expected the death toll to rise after Storm Daniel barrelled across the Mediterranean into a country crumbling from more than a decade of conflict.
Pope Francis, world leaders express dismay over the destruction
Derna city that houses 1,25,000 inhabitants saw vehicles overturned on roads, trees knocked down and houses abandoned due to floods. As many as 700 bodies were buried by authorities as rescuers struggled to retrieve more from the deluge. “It is very disastrous. Bodies are lying everywhere — in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings,” Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation and member of the emergency committee said. “I am not exaggerating when I say that 25% of the city has disappeared. Many buildings have collapsed.” Abu said.
Tamer Ramadan, head of a delegation of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said in Geneva that the number of missing was 10,000.
Ossama Hamad, PM of the government in eastern Libya, said many of the missing were believed to have been carried away after two upstream dams burst. He said the devastation in Derna was far beyond the capabilities of his country. — Agencies
Beyond capabilities
The devastation is far beyond the capabilities of the country. Many people were carried away after two upstream dams burst. — Ossama Hamad, PM, eastern Libya
Death toll may rise
The situation in Libya is as devastating as the situation in Morocco. The death toll may rise. — Tamer Ramadan, Libya envoy, int'l federation of red cross and red crescent societies
Disastrous
It is disastrous. Several bodies are lying everywhere — in the
sea,in the valleys, under the buildings. — Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation
Morocco quake toll crosses 2,900 mark
- The death toll has reached 2,901 in Morocco following the deadly earthquake that hit the African nation on Friday.
- Roads to some devastated mountain villages are still blocked so the aid is yet to reach some of the survivors.
- Italy, Belgium, France, Germany await nod to help. The number of injured rose to more than double — 5,530.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...