10 Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line: Taiwanese defence ministry

Taipei, August 12
Ten Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, an unofficial barrier between China and Taiwan, on Friday, the Taiwanese defence ministry said.
China’s air force has repeatedly flown across the line over the past week as part of war games staged in reaction to the visit to the Chinese-claimed island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which Beijing vehemently opposed. Reuters
