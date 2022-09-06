10 die in Canada's stabbing spree

Saskatchewan, September 5

Two men suspected of killing 10 persons in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Canada were at large on Monday as authorities tried to determine a motive for attacks that shocked a nation where mass violence is rare.

Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson (31) and Myles Sanderson (30) after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 15 others were wounded. The attacks in Saskatchewan province were among the deadliest in Canada's history.

Police believe the suspects were last spotted around midday on Sunday in the provincial capital of Regina, about 335 km (210 miles) south of where the stabbings happened. Authorities have warned the three vast prairie provinces of central Canada - which also includes Manitoba and Alberta - to be on alert, and US border officials have been contacted.

"No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They're going to be terrified to open their door," said Ruby Works, who also lost someone close to her and is a resident of Weldon, which has a population of about 200 and is home to many retirees. — Reuters