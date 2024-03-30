10 Gaza cops distributing relief among 35 dead in Israeli strikes

CAIRO, March 29

Israel sustained its aerial and ground bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing dozens of Palestinians, as fighting raged around Gaza City’s main Al Shifa hospital, Palestinian officials and the Israeli military said.

Palestinian officials said two Israeli strikes on the Al-Shejaia suburb in eastern Gaza City killed 17 persons, while an Israeli air strike on a house in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed eight persons. Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office said at least 10 policemen, tasked with securing aid to the displaced in northern Gaza, were also killed in Al-Shejaia.

Fresh attacks in syria’s aleppo leave 44 dead The Syrian army on Friday said Israeli airstrikes near the northern city of Aleppo killed or wounded “a number of” people and caused damage. A war monitor said the strikes killed 44, most of them Syrian troops

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli strikes hit missile depots for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group in Aleppo’s suburb of Jibreen, near Aleppo International Airport, and nearby town of Safira

The observatory said 36 Syrian troops, seven Hezbollah fighters and a Syrian member of an Iran-backed group died

The Israeli military said its forces continued operations in around Gaza City’s Al Shifa complex “while mitigating harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment”, adding that over the past day it killed a number of gunmen and located weapons and military infrastructure. Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital before the war, had been one of the few healthcare facilities even partially operational in north Gaza before the latest fighting. It had also been housing displaced civilians. The Israeli statement said its forces raided central and southern areas where troops exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen before they killed them. — Reuters

Netanyahu to send negotiators to Egypt, Qatar

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to send delegations to Egypt and Qatar, where negotiators have been trying to secure the release of Israeli hostages as part of a possible Gaza ceasefire deal, his office said on Friday.

